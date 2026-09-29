FBI adds Goldy Brar to ten most wanted fugitives list, announces $1 million reward

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added Indian-origin gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, who hails from Punjab and is accused of ordering the assassination of Khalistan separatist Harjit Singh Nijjar in Canada, to the US federal agency’s list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. The FBI has also announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest.

According to the FBI, Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which authorities allege is responsible for violent criminal activities in Southern California and across the United States and Canada.

“Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada. A reward of up to USD 1,000,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest,” the FBI said in a statement.

“Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a dangerous individual, and the FBI and our partners have made it our priority to apprehend him, which is why we’re adding him to the FBI’s list of Top Ten fugitives and offering a reward of up to $1 million for his capture,” said Patrick Grandy, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

He added, “The amount of attention this list will bring to his face and description cannot be overstated. His photo will be found on every FBI-affiliated website and social media platform and will be publicized on every phone around the world until he is caught.”

According to the FBI, one of the indictments focuses on the Bishnoi enterprise, with Brar allegedly serving as one of its leaders. Investigators allege that Brar helped direct members and associates of the enterprise worldwide.

The agency said Brar is allegedly involved in the assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortion, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

The FBI further said that Brar has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India, and Mexico. He is believed to reside in California and various parts of Canada and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.