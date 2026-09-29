FBI adds Goldy Brar to ten most wanted fugitives list, announces $1 million reward

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has added Indian-origin gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, who hails from Punjab and is accused of ordering the assassination of Khalistan separatist Harjit Singh Nijjar in Canada, to the US federal agency’s list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. The FBI has also announced a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to his arrest.
According to the FBI, Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which authorities allege is responsible for violent criminal activities in Southern California and across the United States and Canada.
“Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada. A reward of up to USD 1,000,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest,” the FBI said in a statement.
“Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, is a dangerous individual, and the FBI and our partners have made it our priority to apprehend him, which is why we’re adding him to the FBI’s list of Top Ten fugitives and offering a reward of up to $1 million for his capture,” said Patrick Grandy, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.
He added, “The amount of attention this list will bring to his face and description cannot be overstated. His photo will be found on every FBI-affiliated website and social media platform and will be publicized on every phone around the world until he is caught.”
According to the FBI, one of the indictments focuses on the Bishnoi enterprise, with Brar allegedly serving as one of its leaders. Investigators allege that Brar helped direct members and associates of the enterprise worldwide.
The agency said Brar is allegedly involved in the assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortion, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.
The FBI further said that Brar has ties to Sacramento and Fresno in California, as well as Canada, India, and Mexico. He is believed to reside in California and various parts of Canada and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
Brar was among the 37 fugitives identified following Operation Hardball, a years-long federal investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups. In July, US authorities announced charges against the men linked to three such groups.
Brar is the 543rd person added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list since its creation in 1950.
The FBI has appealed to the public for information about Singh’s whereabouts.
US federal authorities said a warrant for Singh’s arrest was issued on July 1 this year by the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles. He has been charged with racketeer influenced and corrupt organisations (RICO) conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.
The development comes after the US Attorney’s Office announced on July 7 the results of Operation Hardball and the unsealing of three indictments charging 37 defendants connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups.
Operation Hardball is the result of a years-long federal investigation into Indian crime syndicates that allegedly engage in racketeering, targeted killings, shootings, extortion, arson, and the trafficking of bulk quantities of narcotics across international borders.
“Goldy Brar and his network have wreaked devastating havoc on countless lives through high-profile murders, shootings, death threats, extortion, arson, and drug trafficking. His addition to the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list speaks to the collective resolve to capture him. The RCMP is committed to continuing to work with partners in the FBI to bring Goldy Brar to justice,” said Lisa Moreland, deputy commissioner of federal policing for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).