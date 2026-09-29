New York Times executive shot dead amid family legal battle and LGBTQ+ allegations

DUBLIN, Calif. : A couple in their late 70s gunned down their son-in-law in a California city park over the weekend, authorities said, and court documents showed the victim had been in a bitter custody dispute with their daughter.

Jonathan McKinsey, a 40-year-old gaming engineer for The New York Times, was shot to death Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a sports complex in Dublin, east of San Francisco. A police sergeant was driving nearby and saw him on the ground as witnesses began calling 911 and pointing out the couple, who were still near the scene, Dublin Police Services said in a news release.

Authorities arrested Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 76 and from Dublin, on suspicion of murder and other charges. They were due to appear in court Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear if either had obtained a lawyer, and phone numbers listed for their daughter, Candice Jang, were disconnected.

The killing occurred a week before a hearing was scheduled in McKinsey and Jang's divorce case. The couple had been married since about 2012 and had three young children, court records show.

Court records show that Jang reported McKinsey to police in 2023, accusing him of shoving one of their children and using rough physical discipline with them generally.