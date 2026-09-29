Trump, Rubio raise concerns over bail for suspects arrested near RAF Fairford

A counter-terrorism operation near RAF Fairford in the UK was mired in confusion on Tuesday after police released five suspects on bail, prompting concern and surprise from the US president and secretary of state, The Guardian reported.

Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that he would not have released the suspects on bail. “We know everything about them. We would not have released them.”

Asked whether the case was linked to Iran, Trump said: “It might be.”

Pressed to give details, he said: “I’d rather not. I mean, I know the answer, I could be very specific, but I’d rather not say. I would not have released them.”

Likewise, Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, said a lot of people were “disturbed that some of these people [being investigated] have been released on bail”.

“What could have happened in the UK over the weekend is a ‌very serious situation,” Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on Monday evening, adding that it “clearly involves the hands ‌of a foreign actor”.

Rubio provided no evidence for his claims, The Guardian report said.

British police arrested five men on Sunday on suspicion of involvement in explosives and terrorism-related offenses, following a report that three vans were heading towards the military airport, which was used to launch strikes on Iran.