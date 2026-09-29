US taxpayers have funded nearly $1.5M in pro-Trump ads. Criticism is mounting, including from GOP

Three ads have aired in less than a week, totaling well over $1M

The first ad in the campaign, which began airing last Wednesday, features clips of Trump talking about defeating communism interspersed with onscreen text promoting the "largest tax cuts in history," "reigniting American manufacturing" and a call to "defend law and order and police."

Later in the week, a second ad began running, showing scenic videos of Mount Rushmore at night with quotes and clips from Trump's Fourth of July weekend speech there honoring the country's 250th anniversary.

The latest of the ads, a spot first aired over the weekend, is virtually identical to an ad for Trump's Republican reelection campaign in 2024. It shows him walking down a hallway as his voice can be heard warning of a "final battle" against "globalists" and "warmongers."

All three ads end with a message that says: "Paid for by the US Government." The White House hasn't responded to inquiries about which part of the government is paying.

According to AdImpact, which tracks media spending, the spots have so far cost more than $1.4 million and run across a wide range of TV networks around the country. The actual amount spent could be significantly more, depending on whether networks classified the ad as a political ad.

The ads are different from past PSAs, experts say

In defending the campaign, the White House published a list of PSAs from recent Democratic and Republican administrations.

Among the examples it cited were Bush's Republican administration touting a Medicare law, Barack Obama's Democratic administration promoting Affordable Care Act subsidies and Joe Biden's Democratic administration running ads promoting COVID-19 vaccinations.

"The announcements are very clearly not campaign ads; President Trump is not on the ballot and there is no call to action," the White House wrote. "Instead, the announcements are a reminder for Americans to love their country and know why it's worth defending — at home, at the border, and abroad."

Kathleen Clark, a legal ethics professor at Washington University in St. Louis, said in her view the new ads differ from the examples the White House provided because they aren't aimed at helping members of the public benefit from specific government programs.

"These ads are nothing more than government propaganda, aimed at helping Trump," she said.

Painter, who joined the Bush administration after the Medicare PSAs went out, said that ad campaign toed the line on appropriateness because it included misleading information about Medicare Part D. But he said Trump's campaign is a far more egregious violation of the statute that blocks congressionally appropriated money from being spent on publicity or propaganda.

"There's nothing in here about a particular policy that's at all focused," Painter said of Trump's ads. "One of them is just about the evils of the deep state. Another one of them is about communists and Marxists."