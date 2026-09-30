Iran releases 25-page letter urging US voters to reject Trump allies ahead of midterms

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a 25-page open letter directly addressing the American public, urging voters to reject President Donald Trump’s policies and reconsider support for his allies in Congress ahead of the November midterm elections, a Reuters report said.

The letter, according to the report, calls on Americans to oppose U.S. military and financial support for Israel and broader American military involvement overseas. It also argues that Washington and Tehran could peacefully coexist if the United States changes its current foreign-policy approach.

The IRGC accused Trump of misleading Americans about Iran’s nuclear program, claiming that Tehran’s ambitions are peaceful. It also challenged U.S. assertions about the effectiveness of Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route. Reuters reported that Iranian officials maintain the waterway remains under significant Iranian control, while oil-tracking data indicates that exports through the strait have partially recovered.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi acknowledged that the appeal was unlikely to immediately change the Trump administration’s policies. However, he said Tehran hoped to bypass Washington and communicate directly with American voters, arguing that greater knowledge of developments in the conflict could lead them to make different political decisions.

The appeal comes as the United States and Iran remain locked in a prolonged conflict and as diplomatic efforts continue. Qatar is conducting shuttle diplomacy between the two sides in an effort to broker a ceasefire and address the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Trump has continued to take a hard line toward Tehran, while his campaign has begun a 32-day tour ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.