North Korea denies South's claim it was apparently behind DMZ mine blasts

Kim Jong Un's powerful sister denied a South Korean claim that North Korea was apparently behind landmine blasts last week that injured three soldiers, state media reported Wednesday.

The assertion over the explosions in the countries' Demilitarized Zone "is too low and dirty as befitting the tribes of the ROK," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement Tuesday, the KCNA news agency said, referring to the South's formal name, the Republic of Korea.

One soldier lost a foot due to the September 21 explosions in the Demilitarised Zone, or DMZ, the heavily mined buffer zone that has divided the two Koreas since their 1953 armistice.

It is one of the world's most heavily fortified frontiers and landmine incidents have previously heightened tensions between the two Koreas.

Seoul and Pyongyang remain technically at war since the Korean conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

After carrying out an investigation into the incident, the South Korean Defense Ministry said it concluded that North Korean mines were "highly suspected" of causing the two explosions.

"This is a clear violation of the armistice agreement, and since North Korea bears responsibility, we will take corresponding measures," South Korean Defence Minister Kang Shin-chul said Tuesday.