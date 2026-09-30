Pilot reportedly attacks co-pilot with knife on flydubai flight that made emergency landing in Saudi

A Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after one of its pilots allegedly attacked the other and attempted to crash the aircraft, according to a passenger on board.

Flight FZ 1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when it landed at Tabuk Airport at 9:45 am (0645 GMT). The airport operator said the captain and co-pilot were found to have injuries and were taken to hospital.

Flydubai said the aircraft had “experienced an incident while en route” and had landed safely in Tabuk, adding that all passengers were safe and accounted for.

Passenger Miryam Shira Ohayon said the aircraft was “pretty much out of control” when the stabbing took place over Jordan on the flight’s route from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

“The co-pilot tried to murder the pilot and basically carry out a suicide attack on the plane,” she told reporters by speakerphone, with her mother, Yasmin Abukasis, waiting at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

“It was really on the way to crashing, and it was simply the resourcefulness of many people who took control of the co-pilot and neutralised him,” Ohayon said.

“There was also a doctor who gave first aid, and people who treated both of them. Other than the pilot, there were no injuries, but the bigger fear was really a crash, which is exactly what he was trying to do.”