Romanian parliament to vote on third PM pick amid political deadlock

BUCHAREST: The Romanian parliament was due on Wednesday to vote on a third nominee for prime minister, although analysts said chances of him being confirmed appear slim, bringing closer the prospects of snap parliamentary elections.

The four-party, pro-European coalition government collapsed in May when the governing Social Democrats, together with the opposition far right, ousted liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

Since then, pro-European Union President Nicusor Dan has nominated two candidates for the post of prime minister. But both have failed, leading Dan to choose liberal European Parliament member Siegfried Muresan.

Muresan, 45, backed by three parties from the former coalition, has promised a pro-EU cabinet with "an ambitious reform agenda". But he can count on only 170 of the 233 votes needed to be approved as prime minister.

Analysts say Muresan's chances are slim as the centre-left Social Democratic Party (PSD), the largest party in the eastern European country, has refused to back him, demanding the premiership for itself.

The PSD, which holds 129 seats in parliament, quit the ruling coalition over austerity measures taken by Bolojan.

It has accused Muresan, a vice-president of the right-wing European People's Party in the European Parliament, of being an arrogant, "second-hand Bolojan".

The president, a centrist who has ruled out a government including the far right, nominated Muresan after one previous prime-minister-designate withdrew and another failed to secure parliamentary backing for his cabinet.

Reacting to the lengthening political stalemate, Dan accused the political parties of showing "more concern for electoral matters and far less concern for the national interest".