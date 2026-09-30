UK PM Burnham opens door to EU return, drawing 'welcome' from Macron, Sanchez

LONDON: Andy Burnham put the idea of Britain rejoining the EU on the table Wednesday, breaking a taboo for a UK prime minister and leading French President Emmanuel Macron to declare in English "Welcome back".

Burnham reopened the divisive Brexit debate by saying his centre-left Labour government could go "all the way" and propose membership of the bloc after weighing the "pros and cons" of different possible relationships with Europe.

Right-wing rivals immediately criticised the comments, as the UK appeared to be gearing up for a re-run of the bitter "Brexit wars" that dominated its politics following the contentious 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

Burnham, premier since July after Labour MPs turfed out Keir Starmer, told his party's annual conference on Tuesday that Britain's departure in 2020 had done "more harm than good".

He said Brexit had triggered "a decade of low growth" and Britain must "decide on a long-term relationship" with its largest trading partner.

Burnham promised to set out "different options" closer to a planned summit with the 27-member bloc later this year.

Possibilities that could be looked at included joining the European single market and customs union, "or we could go all the way", Burnham told BBC radio on Wednesday.

"So there are clearly options that need to be considered, and we have to look at what is doable, and what would be the pros and cons of each," he added.

Macron, speaking at a news conference in Madrid after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, welcomed the idea.

"If the British want to come back and if the prime minister is moving in that direction, I think that is very good news both for his country and for Europeans," Macron said.

"Come back," he added.

Sanchez echoed Macron's comments, saying if the UK asks to rejoin "then of course Spain would applaud it and open its arms again to a brotherly people".