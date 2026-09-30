US Supreme Court lifts limits on third-country deportations

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted restrictions on the deportations of immigrants to countries that are not their own, while agreeing to hear the issue on its merits in December.

The conservative-dominated high court granted an emergency request by the Trump administration to suspend a lower court ruling that restricted, but did not outright ban, so-called "third-country removals."

The lower court had said that people targeted with deportation must be given effective notice ahead of time about where they are being sent to allow them to raise concerns about potential persecution.

The three liberal justices on the nine-member panel said they would not have granted the Trump administration's request.

US President Donald Trump campaigned on promises to expel millions of undocumented migrants from the United States and has taken a number of actions aimed at speeding up deportations since returning to the White House in 2025.