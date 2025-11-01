India-ASEAN relations: A partnership for Indo-Pacific future

The 22nd ASEAN–India Summit held in October signified a new milestone in one of India’s most dynamic regional relationships. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending his 12th ASEAN–India Summit, (this time virtually) joined leaders of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Timor Leste, the bloc’s newest member, to review progress under the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) and set directions for future cooperation.

India’s engagement with ASEAN, anchored in ancient civilizational, cultural, and commercial linkages, has evolved into a comprehensive and strategic partnership that can shape the Indo-Pacific order. What began as a modest dialogue in 1992 has, over three decades, matured into a relationship that places ASEAN’s centrality in India’s Act East Policy and its vision of a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

From dialogue to comprehensive strategic partnership

India’s formal engagement with ASEAN began in 1992 as a Sectoral Dialogue Partnership, signalling the country’s renewed outreach to Southeast Asia after years of limited contact during the Cold War. Three years later, in 1995, the partnership was elevated to a full Dialogue Partnership, paving the way for regular ministerial-level exchanges.

A decisive turning point came in 2002, when the first ASEAN–India Summit was held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, institutionalising annual leader-level meetings. In 2012, the relationship was elevated to a Strategic Partnership, marking two decades of sustained engagement. Six years later, in 2018, the focus expanded to maritime cooperation, aligning India’s Act East Policy with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP). The partnership reached its highest level in 2022, with the establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). India also consolidated its institutional engagement by opening a dedicated mission to ASEAN in Jakarta in 2015.

Political and security cooperation: Anchoring stability in the Indo-Pacific

Political and security ties between India and ASEAN have grown steadily, driven by shared interests in peace, maritime security, and counterterrorism. India’s accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in 2003 reaffirmed its commitment to ASEAN’s foundational principles of non-interference, peaceful coexistence, and mutual respect.

India has since emerged as an active participant in ASEAN-led platforms such as the East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), and ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus). It currently co-chairs the ADMM-Plus Experts’ Working Group on Counterterrorism (2024–2027) with Malaysia. At this year’s summit, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s continuing support for ASEAN centrality and unity, stressing the importance of collective action on issues such as maritime domain awareness, disaster relief, and the freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific.

India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) complements the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), with both frameworks converging on themes like maritime ecology, connectivity, and sustainable resource management. Countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand are already key partners in these efforts, reinforcing a shared vision of an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Economic engagement

Economic relations form the backbone of ASEAN–India cooperation. The ASEAN–India Framework Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Cooperation, signed in 2003, laid the foundation for deeper integration through the ASEAN–India Free Trade Area (AIFTA). This was followed by the Trade in Goods Agreement (2009) and the Trade in Services and Investment Agreements (2014), collectively aimed at liberalising trade and facilitating investment flows.

By 2024, ASEAN–India merchandise trade had climbed to US$106.9 billion, making India ASEAN’s sixth-largest trading partner. However, the trade balance continues to favour ASEAN, largely due to goods re-routed from third countries, particularly China, under lenient “rules of origin”.

Recognising these distortions, both sides have begun a comprehensive review of the ASEAN–India Trade in Goods

Agreement (AITIGA). India’s objectives are to tighten rules of origin to prevent third-country dumping, dismantle non-tariff barriers, and create more balanced tariff structures.