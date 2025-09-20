Challenge in sending people home from Manipur camps

Twenty-eight months have rolled by since Manipur was hit by a bloody ethnic violence that claimed more than 250 lives, displaced some 62,000 others, internally partitioned the state and caused cessation of co-existence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals – the two communities caught in the conflict. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state with a “development package” balm, but Manipur seeks much more. All communities in the still beleaguered state, where interaction between the warring communities is frozen in a disturbed time, want a definitive plan for peace.

Present status

There is some progress in terms of peace and economy. The market is picking up. There is some semblance of security among people living in inter-district border areas which separate people from the two communities. Farming activities, especially in the ‘buffer zone’ where the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo-dominated hills meet, started after the guns had fallen silent. But people still do not feel fully secure as these areas witnessed deaths and destruction during the conflict.

Both communities still cannot go to each other’s areas. For the Meiteis, air travel from Imphal is the only option to leave the state. Kuki-Zo tribals, settled in south-western parts of the state, can leave the state by undertaking 15-20 hours of arduous road journey to adjoining Mizoram. Those living in eastern and northern parts can travel by road to go to Nagaland and beyond.

PM’s visit

The visit had generated a lot of expectation considering that it was his first to the state since the violence broke out. People, particularly Meiteis and Kukis, were hoping the PM would help find a way for reconciliation and restoration of normalcy. But the mood changed when posters of him, put up in the Imphal Valley and Kuki-Zo heartland Churachandpur, virtually announced the purpose of the visit – inauguration of development projects worth ₹1,200 crore and laying the foundation stone for similar projects worth over ₹7,300 crore.

Yet, on September 13, the D-Day, there was a lot of excitement among the Kuki-Zos. People, including students, lined up on both sides of a road to welcome Modi – the first by a PM to the region in nearly 40 years. That burst of enthusiasm, however, was short-lived. In his brief address at a programme, there was no mention of a “separate administration”, a contentious demand of the Kuki-Zos, nor did he meet its MLAs.

On the same day, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), a major organisation of the community, submitted a memorandum to the PM reiterating the demand of separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature under Article 239A of the Constitution of India. The organisation stated that the demand arose, not from convenience, but from necessity—for peace, security, and survival.

Around 65 km away, in the state capital Imphal, where the PM had the second and last programme, Meiteis were equally upset after listening to him. For, he was equally silent on three burning issues – free movement, resettlement of their displaced people and illegal migration from Myanmar. Illegal migration was one of the triggers of the ethnic violence.

Meiteis expected clarity on resettlement — when will people be able to return to their homes in the hills, how will their safety be ensured, and what rehabilitation packages will be offered? They wanted the Centre to bring a structured roadmap for normalcy.