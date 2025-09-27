Of deletions and additions: Faultlines in electoral democracy

Rocked by sweeping allegations of voter roll manipulations and voter fraud by the Opposition parties, India’s electoral democracy is facing one of its toughest tests in recent times. With Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition parties placing the slogan ‘vote theft’ at the centre of their political campaign ahead of the Bihar assembly election, questions have intensified over the fairness of the electoral process and the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) role in ensuring free and fair elections.

Though the poll body has been in the eye of a storm since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the recent allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi accusing the Election Commission of enabling ‘vote theft’ by mass voter deletions in Karnataka and bogus additions in Maharashtra, have unleashed a fresh wave of controversy.

The Election Commission has dismissed the allegations as baseless, demanding proof on an affidavit, while the ruling BJP terms them a desperate attempt to challenge the mandate. The row has further escalated into a test of credibility, with some of the former Election Commissioners divided in their opinions.

Deletion of votes in Karnataka’s Aland

In his latest exposé on alleged ‘vote theft’, Rahul claimed to have found evidence in black-and-white of 6,018 voter deletion requests submitted in Karnataka’s Aland constituency through a centralised, software-driven operation using fake logins and phones registered outside Karnataka.

Rahul alleged that booth level officers (BLOs) in Aland reportedly found names of voters deleted without their knowledge, with applications filed using neighbours’ phone numbers, though they denied involvement. The pattern, he said, altered election results in multiple constituencies, pointing to systematic attacks on opposition voters, particularly from Dalit, OBC, Adivasi and minority communities.

According to Rahul, the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) wrote 18 letters to the Election Commission asking for IP logs, phone records, and authentication data that could prove where the requests originated. However, the Commission has failed to provide the required data, he says. Rahul went on to allege that ECI Gyanesh Kumar was directly complicit in the vote deletion as he refused to provide crucial data and take any action despite repeated requests from the Karnataka CID.

The ECI, meanwhile, rebuffed the claims by saying that no online request can directly delete a voter. Every deletion must be verified in the field and requires a hearing. The poll body said that in Aland, fraudulent applications were filed, but they were detected and blocked. An FIR was registered against the culprits. The Commission said the system worked without any glitches and bogus requests were filtered out.

While the EC maintains that only genuine deletions were processed, political analyst Yogendra Yadav contests the claim. He says that the EC is being clever by half. “The actual charge by Rahul Gandhi is that a fraudulent attempt was made to initiate the process of deletion of more than 6,000 votes. Accidentally, it was caught, and it was not caught by the ECI. It was caught by the Congress candidate and brought it to the attention of the local officials. The EC had to take action after verifying the claim,” Yadav told this paper.

The EC, in its statement, said that though 6,018 applications in Form 7 for deletion were submitted online, only 24 applications were found to be genuine on verification; 5,994 others were incorrect. Accordingly, the 5,994 incorrect applications were rejected.

“One cannot get a vote deleted online. You can only file an objection, which initiates the process of deletion online. An objection by itself does not complete the process of deletion. That's basic,” the EC added.

The EC has to come clean on the question of whether the system is vulnerable to manipulation from outside so that 6,000 applications can be lodged using false names and phone numbers, Yadav said. “The EC must also clarify whether the system flagged the attempt on its own or if it was brought to notice by a candidate. If it is the latter, why is the Commission taking credit for filing the FIR?” Yadav asked.