Built to last: The FTR 1200 series

The Indian FTR 1200S and FTR 1200S Race Replica are set to make their debut in April next year in India. 

Published: 23rd December 2018 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian FTR 1200

Indian FTR 1200 (Photo: Indian Motorcycle website)

The legendary American motorcycle brand has been making steady inroads in the Indian market with their high-end offerings that are known for a high level of refinement, characteristic fit-and-finish and exquisite styling. Taking their portfolio in a bold new direction is the FTR 1200 S and FTR 1200 S Race Replica, which are bikes inspired by fabulous flat trackers and are set to make their debut in India soon. 

According to Indian Motorcycle, the FTR range are essentially flat trackers for the streets and they draw their heritage from the Championship-Winning FTR 750 race bike. The 1200 series, however, has been engineered to deliver that performance from a new liquid-cooled 1,203 cc V-Twin engine that delivers 120 horsepower. 

The FTR series bikes come with the latest technology on board that includes Bosch stability control, 
six-axis inertial sensors, multiple riding modes and a 4.3-inch colour touchscreen dash for easy control.
Being sports bikes, the FTR 1200 series bikes are touted to be extremely agile for their size and the ride experience is said to be nothing short of thrilling. The bikes boast an upright riding position that makes it easy to handle as the commanding riding position also ensures you have maximum control of the bike through corners or on long hauls. The Indian FTR 1200S and FTR 1200S Race Replica are set to make their debut in April next year in India. 

