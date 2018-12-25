Home Auto

Crossover credentials

The big story, however, is the new V6 turbo engine that displaces 3.0-litres and churns out 354 hp and 480 Nm of torque.

Published: 25th December 2018

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

Porsche has come out with the range-topping V6 version of its Macan SUV, namely the Macan S. While it continues to carry that compact sporty appeal the latest facelift has given the vehicle a ‘touch of tech’; including LED headlights, three dimensional rear LED light bar, and if you want to go for an added bit of flair, the option of the Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus is also on offer.

The cabin remains plush and the big inclusions on the Macan S are the new Porsche Communication Management (PCM), which now features a 10.9-inch full-HD touchscreen, comes as standard and includes navigation, mobile phone connection, two audio interfaces and intelligent voice control. As an optional extra, the car giant’s latest crossover also lets you go in for a GT steering wheel that is inspired by the 911 as well as the Sport Chrono Package that comes with its own set of premium features.

The big story, however, is the new V6 turbo engine that displaces 3.0-litres and churns out 354 hp and 480 Nm of torque. It is capable of taking the Macan S from 0-100 kmph in just 5.1 seconds. The engine uses a central turbo layout which allows for immediate responsiveness, thus reducing turbo lag. 

Further complementing the car’s sporty characteristics is a finely tuned chassis that comes with Porsche Traction Management, Porsche Active Stability Program and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus which all work to provide exceptional ride and handling dynamics. The brakes have also been reworked to offer better feel and more bite with increased diameters on the front discs. The Porsche Macan S V6 turbo is expected to be priced at Rs 1.50 crore when it launches in India next year.

