GURUGRAM: Online automobile marketplace Droom on Friday shared the key findings of its annual automobiles research report for 2017 with interesting insights on the major trends that dominated the automobile industry, including the pre-owned vehicle segment.

Delhi, Pune and Ludhiana emerged as the top three car markets in India, while the Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad occupied the top three positions for two-wheelers.

Overall, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad and Bangalore emerged as the top four markets for Droom.

Bajaj Pulsar, Hero Passion Pro and Bajaj Discover emerged as the top performing bikes, while Harley Davidson, Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja ruled the roost when it came to super bikes.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire and Honda City were preferred by car buyers.

"We have witnessed a considerable increase in the percentage market share of cars and bikes transactions moving online and this is a clear indicator of the increased spending power and online adoption of the Indian consumers. At USD 180 billion annually, India is the third largest automobile market in the world and only 0.6 percent is online penetrated," said founder and CEO, Droom, Sandeep Aggarwal.

"We believe India will surpass USD 300 billion in total market size annually by 2022 and nearly 6 percent to 7 percent of this market can be enabled by online platforms," he added.

The report also revealed that the average age of bikes sold on Droom was 63 months, for scooters it was 57 months and 37 months in case of super-bikes.

Cars with an average age of 71 months fared the best on the platform, while luxury and super cars had an average age of 64 months. The average selling price for bike was Rs. 42,039; for scooters was Rs. 32,166. The average selling price for cars was Rs. 5,44,478.

In terms of looks, Droom’s users preferred the colors of black, red and blue for their motorbikes, while white, black and grey scooters were sold the most. In case of cars, the top preferred colors were white, silver and grey.

'Make in India' has begun to see accreditation amongst Indian consumers with Indian origin cars and bikes being the preferred choice for customers on Droom.

Manual transmission continued to be the preference for Indian buyers, both in case of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Further, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon were the top five emerging cities for four-wheelers.