Kawasaki Versys1000 to make market debut in March

Apart from a comfortable seat, good wind protection,, the bike comes with 1043 cc engine and 6-speed transmission.

Published: 25th February 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kawasaki Versys 1000

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

Bookings are open for Kawasaki Versys 1000 which has all the makings of an ideal touring machine. The motorcycle comes fitted with a 1043cc liquid cooled, 4-stroke inline-four engine that is capable of delivering 120 PS of power and 102 Nm of torque, and has 6-speed transmission. 

The bike offers a comfortable seat, good wind protection, a relaxed riding position and an adjustable windscreen. The Versys 1000 also gets tyres that offer excellent cornering and high-speed stability for great on-road performance. The model comes with a host of electronic rider support systems that include Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Electronic Cruise Control, and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF) for more control.

Adding to the dynamic performance that the Versys offers, you also get dual semi-floating 310mm petal discs up front and a single 250mm petal disc at the rear. The machine is built on a tube type
aluminium frame which helps keep overall weight down thus enhancing its agility.Deliveries for the pre-booked Versys 1000 will start in March 2019. For reservations contact the nearest dealer or visit the
brand’s website.

Kawasaki bike Kawasaki Versys 1000 Kawasaki Versys features

