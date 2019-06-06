Home Auto

Here's all you need to know about Range Rover Sport, the flag bearer for the brand

Their pedigree is undeniable and the entire product range has managed to carry that robust go-anywhere DNA and seamlessly marry it with the pinnacle of luxury.

Published: 06th June 2019 08:34 AM

By Express News Service

Range Rover products are built to last. Their pedigree is undeniable and the entire product range has managed to carry that robust go-anywhere DNA and seamlessly marry it with the pinnacle of luxury. It is a lot to live up to, yet Land Rover has managed to deliver, time and again. Undoubtedly, one of the most popular choices from the range is the Range Rover Sport and you can safely say that it is the flag bearer for the brand.

Sharp stance

The Range Rover Sport boasts a sharp muscular stance, however, that original design is clearly visible. The ratio between the glasshouse and body remains intact, as does that characteristic rear end. The luxury SUV’s is further accentuated by the full-LED headlamps, Pixel LED adaptive beams, new front and rear bumpers and new 21-inch wheels. This is a vehicle that is equally at home at a mansion or out in the boonies crossing a river.

Sleek cabin

This vehicle’s spacious cabin has that welcoming feeling to it. It is airy, comes with generous-sized seats that are cushioned to perfection, a commanding driving position and feels rich as that can only be achieved by using top-class materials.

There is a healthy amount of tech on board, yet, it is the InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system that grabs your attention with its dual screens. The top screen allows you to access navigation, music, apps and various settings while the bottom screen gives you access to vehicle control systems such as drive modes and air conditioning. 

Petrol performer

While the Range Rover Sport was initially offered with a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel unit that delivers 260PS of power and 600Nm of torque, for 2019, the carmaker has added a petrol variant to the mix. It is available in S, SE and HSE trims and displaces 2.0-litres while offering a power output of 300 PS and a peak torque of 400 Nm. The petrol variant can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds and has a top speed of over 200 kmph. The Range Rover Sport (petrol) is priced at Rs 86.71 lakh.

Range Rover Land Rover

