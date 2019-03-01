Tata’s new Hexa to start at Rs 12.99 lakh

By Express News Service

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors on Thursday launched the 2019 edition of its popular sports utility vehicle (SUV) Hexa at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) Based on the Impact Design philosophy, the new Hexa comes in dual tone roof options on the entire range, along with multiple options of alloys on the Automatic, 4x4 and other trims.

The Hexa now also gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system across variants and will come in 5 color options. the new version mission will be styled with charcoal grey alloy wheels. S N Barman, vice president, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products with the next level of design and technology.”

The new Hexa continues to come with a 2.2-litre VARICOR diesel engine in two states of tune: 148 bhp and 320Nm for the XE trim and 154 bhp and 400Nm for the remaining will also get a 10 speaker JBL system. Adding to this, the 2019 edition will offer customers diamond cut alloy wheels in the automatic variants while the manual trans- variants.