Home Auto

Tata’s new Hexa to start at Rs 12.99 lakh

The Hexa now also gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system across variants and will come in 5 color options.

Published: 01st March 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Homegrown  automaker Tata Motors on Thursday launched the 2019 edition of its popular sports utility vehicle (SUV) Hexa at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) Based on the Impact Design philosophy, the new Hexa comes in dual tone roof options on the entire range, along with multiple options of alloys on the Automatic, 4x4 and other trims.

The Hexa now also gets a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system across variants and will come in 5 color options. the new version mission will be styled with charcoal grey alloy wheels. S N Barman, vice president, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products with the next level of design and technology.”

The new Hexa continues to come with a 2.2-litre VARICOR diesel engine in two states of tune: 148 bhp and 320Nm for the XE trim and 154 bhp and 400Nm for the remaining will also get a 10 speaker JBL system. Adding to this, the 2019 edition will offer customers diamond cut alloy wheels in the automatic variants while the manual trans- variants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tata Motors Hexa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp