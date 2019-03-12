Porsche: Electric shift

PRAVEEN RAJA By

Express News Service

Porsche has been rather vocal about their sustainable mobility plans and is taking aggressive steps in that direction with future products. The company is ready with their first pure electric sports car namely the Taycan which is set to launch in global markets by the end of 2019 and now they’ve announced that the next generation Porsche Macan will be their first pure electric SUV.

The model has won accolades for its design and pure performance pedigree across the globe. As the brand moves towards electromobility, this design will carry these same traits forward, albeit in a pure electric form. The car will roll off the assembly line in early 2020 from the company’s Leipzig facility. This facility is being scaled up to cater to the manufacturing and assembly of Porsche’s all-electric product range.

The electric vehicle will come powered by Porsche’s next-generation 800-volt technology and will be built on the company’s PPE architecture (Premium Platform Electric). The focus on performance and range combined with a premium and sporty drive appeal are the pillars that the next generation SUV will carry. This platform has been developed in collaboration with Audi AG and will be used by the latter as well for their electric products. After all, both the brands are part of the Volkswagen Group and shared resources help achieve economies of scale.

By the year 2022, Porsche is expected to invest more than six billion euros in electric mobility and by 2025 the company is looking at having 50 per cent of all new models to come with an electric drive system. Clearly, the Macan and Taycan are just the beginning of an exciting new time to come.