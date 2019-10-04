Home Auto

Festive season offers fail to boost auto sales in September 2019

Automakers, especially PV manufacturers have now pinned hopes on Diwali and Dhanteras falling in the month of October when buying vehicles is considered to be auspicious.  

Published: 04th October 2019 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Cars, passenger vehicles, car, automobile, vehicles

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

Discount offers and onset of the festive season failed to lift the ongoing slump in the auto industry as sales figures reported by major automakers for September remained in the negative zone. It is expected that passenger vehicle (PV) sales volume declined by 27 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), while commercial vehicle (CV) sales volume and two-wheeler volumes fell 46 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively in September y-o-y basis.  

Automakers, especially PV manufacturers have now pinned hopes on Diwali and Dhanteras falling in the month of October when buying vehicles is considered to be auspicious.  

“Towards the end of the month, there was an encouraging response in terms of customer footfalls. The customers have responded well to our festive offers as reflected in 11 per cent more retail in September 2019 compared to August. We are hopeful that the upcoming festival season will bring positive momentum in the market and we are prepared to embrace it,” said Mayank Pareek, president, PV business unit, Tata Motors.

The company’s PV sales saw a decline of 56 per cent to 8,097 units last month against 18,429 units in September 2018. Similarly, Mahindra and Mahindra, which reported 33 per cent decline in September sales to 14,333 units also expecting the sales figure might improve in October.

“We are positive that this festive season, with the onset of Navratra, will augur well for us and the automotive industry. This, in addition to factors such as the good monsoon and recently announced positive government initiatives should help revive the industry in short term,” said Veejay Ram Nakra, chief, sales, marketing, automotive division, M&M.

Meanwhile, to boost sales, OEMs and dealer showrooms are giving benefits too. While Japanese automaker Honda has announced discounts upto Rs 4 lakh as a part of ‘The Great Honda Fest’, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 100,000 to stimulate retail demand. 

According to experts, a marginal pickup in sales is expected amid good monsoon, but they aren’t confident of a major turnaround. “Overall PV volume would improve during the festive season with recovery in rural economy post good monsoon. However, few regions impacted by flood will restrict the sales volume. It would take some time to recover fully,” said Mitul Shah, VP research, Reliance Securities.

PV sales continue falling 
Tata Motors’s PV sales saw a decline of 56 per cent to 8,097 units last month against 18,429 units in September last year, while Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 33 per cent decline in September sales to 14,333 units.

OEMs announce offers   
OEMs and dealer showrooms have announced offers too. While  Honda has announced discounts upto Rs 4 lakh as a part of ‘The Great Honda Fest’, Maruti Suzuki India is offering discounts ranging from Rs 40k to Rs 100k on cars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
auto industry auto mobiles
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp