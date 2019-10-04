Home Auto

Hero Electric, CSCE to promote e-mobility

Automakers are going the extra mile in pursuit of making mass adoption of electric mobility.

Published: 04th October 2019 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2019 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Automakers are going the extra mile in pursuit of making mass adoption of electric mobility. Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Electric on Thursday has partnered with CSC e-Governance Services India to promote electric mobility in rural and under developed areas of the country. Under the aegis of this partnership, Hero Electric will provide its eco-friendly vehicles to CSC e-Governance to reach rural areas while CSC will provide these e-vehicles through their own channels, enabling people in villages to access and adapt to smarter and green mobility solutions. 

According to experts, the transition to have electric vehicles will benefit consumers promising lower operating and maintenance costs, along with less vehicular pollution and cleaner environment.

Hero Electric, chief executive officer, Sohinder Gill said: “This partnership perfectly aligns with our purpose of promoting ‘Green Mobility’ by identifying opportunities for electric vehicle transition even at the grassroot level. We will continue to collaborate with institutions through such initiatives, to ensure that the sales of electric vehicles witness healthy growth year-on-year in the country, including the rural areas.”

]Besides, the companies will also develop charging stations across Tier II and Tier III cities in the country to ensure that usage of electric vehicles in such areas can be promoted.

Currently, CSCE has 2.5 lakh centers with the gram panchayat and 1.5 lakh centers in urban cities, which act as a host of business-to-consumer services of the CSC Channels for citizens of the remote areas of the country. “A transition to electric mobility, especially in urban areas, is at the top of the government of India’s policy agenda and now it is time to take this wave forward to rural areas as well,” said Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC eGovernance Services India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
automobiles electric vehicles
India Matters
Jadaiya Bai Baiga spent over 50 years of her life as a labourer hewing wood and even selling country-made liquor
MP tribal labourer debuts as international painter in Italy, France
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ( Photo | EPS )
Jagan announces 50% quota for women in market panel chief posts
For representational purposes (File | PTI)
Cops to exhume bodies of  6 of family who died at different times, but in similar manner
The woman had applied for Indian citizenship immediately after her marriage however, it was not accepted on some legal grounds. (File Photo | AFP)
After staying on long-term visa for 35 years, Pakistan woman gets Indian citizenship

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp