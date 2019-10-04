Hero Electric, CSCE to promote e-mobility

By Express News Service

Automakers are going the extra mile in pursuit of making mass adoption of electric mobility. Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Electric on Thursday has partnered with CSC e-Governance Services India to promote electric mobility in rural and under developed areas of the country. Under the aegis of this partnership, Hero Electric will provide its eco-friendly vehicles to CSC e-Governance to reach rural areas while CSC will provide these e-vehicles through their own channels, enabling people in villages to access and adapt to smarter and green mobility solutions.

According to experts, the transition to have electric vehicles will benefit consumers promising lower operating and maintenance costs, along with less vehicular pollution and cleaner environment.

Hero Electric, chief executive officer, Sohinder Gill said: “This partnership perfectly aligns with our purpose of promoting ‘Green Mobility’ by identifying opportunities for electric vehicle transition even at the grassroot level. We will continue to collaborate with institutions through such initiatives, to ensure that the sales of electric vehicles witness healthy growth year-on-year in the country, including the rural areas.”

]Besides, the companies will also develop charging stations across Tier II and Tier III cities in the country to ensure that usage of electric vehicles in such areas can be promoted.

Currently, CSCE has 2.5 lakh centers with the gram panchayat and 1.5 lakh centers in urban cities, which act as a host of business-to-consumer services of the CSC Channels for citizens of the remote areas of the country. “A transition to electric mobility, especially in urban areas, is at the top of the government of India’s policy agenda and now it is time to take this wave forward to rural areas as well,” said Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC eGovernance Services India.