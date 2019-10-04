The latest buzz from the world of automobiles

By Express News Service

Tata to launch Nexon EV with Ziptron technology in Q4 FY20

Tata Motors on Thursday announced that it would debut in personal electric vehicle (EV) segment in Q4 FY19-20, with Nexon EV, powered by the recently introduced Ziptron technology. The price of the EV is expected to be between J15 and J17 lakh and it will target a range of about 300 km, the company said. “Nexon EV will be available for buyers in India from Q4 (January-March) FY19-20.

Powered by the cutting-edge Ziptron technology, Nexon EV promises to address the barriers that exist in the EV market and will deliver a thrilling on-road performance, ensuring zero emission,” said Shailesh Chandra, president - electric mobility business and corporate strategy, Tata Motors Ltd. Powered by the state-of-the-art Ziptron technology, Nexon EV will be equipped with an efficient high voltage system, zippy performance, fast charging capability, battery and motor with warranty of eight years, and adherence to IP67 (dust and water proof) standard, the company claimed.

Hyundai launches new Elantra with prices starting at Rs 15.89 lakh

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched updated version of its premium sedan Elantra priced between J15.89 lakh and J20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new model comes with two litre petrol powertrain mated with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. “The new 2019 Hyundai Elantra will create a new benchmark in the Indian premium sedan segment and once again supersede all customer expectations,” said S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

The model now comes with blue link technology that aides 34 connected features, wireless charger and front ventilated seats, among others. Standard safety features include six airbags, ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), and rear parking sensors.

Lexus unveils RX 450hL in India priced at L99 lakh

Luxury carmaker Lexus on Thursday launched its luxury SUV RX450hL in India priced at J99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The company has also started bookings from this month. The SUV boasts of BS-VI compliant, 3.5-liter, V6 engine that features Dual VVT-i and advanced D-4S fuel injection system. RX450hL is equipped with theater style seating and energy-efficient L-shaped LED lamps with integrated LED DRL. The advanced LED turn signal lamps illuminate sequentially from inner side to outside of the headlamps.

Nexa crosses one million sales mark, says Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced that its premium retail channel Nexa has sold over one million vehicles. Launched in 2015, Nexa has 350 plus outlets in more than 200 cities across the country and sells models such S-Cross, Bold Baleno, Elegant Ciaz, Peppy Ignis and recently launched premium XL6. “NEXA has rapidly grown to become a successful and fastest-growing automobile retail channel in India. At Nexa, we have focused on making the car buying and car ownership a smooth and hassle-free experience,” said Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing and sales), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. He added, “We are proud and delighted to have achieved the benchmark of one million NEXA customers.”