Airasia India Launches Services to Pune

MUMBAI: Newly launched low-cost carrier AirAsia India today expanded services by adding Pune to its network, six months after entering the highly competitive domestic civil aviation sector.

The inaugural flights from Bengaluru to Pune and Pune to Jaipur took off today, a company release said here.

"We are the first airline in the country to operate the Pune–Jaipur service and we believe this route has immense potential," AirAsia India Chief Executive Mittu Chandilya said.

AirAsia India, which started operations in June this year, currently operates flights from Bengaluru to Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune and vice-versa.