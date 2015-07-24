PARIS: High-tech battery maker Saft on Friday said that it had secured an order of 20 million euros to produce lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery systems for Reliance Jio.

Saft will supply Evolion Li-ion battery systems to Jio's base transceiver station (BTS) sites to support India's ongoing 4G/LTE (Long Term Evolution) roll-out programme. It will invoice these latest orders for Reliance Jio in 2015, the company said in a release.

"These latest major orders for Reliance Jio confirm that our Evolion Li-ion battery concept is now the technology of choice for demanding telecom backup in outdoor applications," said Saft's Industrial Battery group general manager Xavier Delacroix.

"They deliver a powerful combination of reliability and long life, minimal maintenance and ease of transportation, handling and installation that is proven to optimise the total cost of ownership of BTS infrastructure," he said.

The additional orders will result in the new battery systems being installed at over 16,000 base station sites across India to enable an increase in the backup capacity of existing Reliance Jio sites to respond to growth in telecom traffic, the company said.