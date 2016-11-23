CHENNAI: In a bid for market expansion, primarily targeting the sizeable pool of 2G users, Reliance Communications on Tuesday launched a bucket plan offering unlimited voice calls bundled with 300 MB of data for a flat Rs 149, which will work across any network.

RCom’s Rs 149 Unlimited’ plan offers customers unlimited outgoing talktime to any phone across any telecom networks in the country, including STD calls, for Rs 149 a month.

The plan also resembles a similar Jio tariff plan, but unlike Jio’s, which requires a 4G VoLTE handset solely, this plan can be activated on any phone — 2G, 3G, or 4G.

“Our new pioneering yet simple unlimited plan has the potential to trigger a paradigm shift in the way Indians recharge their mobile phones, creating a significant shift in the telecom market-as it moves away from the ‘Unit Rate’ charging regime to a ‘Single Recharge and Unlimited Usage’ regime,” said Gurdeep Singh, Co-CEO, Reliance Communications.

The Unlimited Plan will see millions of Indians benefit, and help RCom ramp up its customer base and engage with higher-value customers and greater Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) , he added. The ‘149 Unlimited’ Plan is targeted at incentivising 2G, 3G and 4G phone owners to migrate to RCom.

According to the telecom major, this is set to change the dynamics of mobile recharges in India, as customers move away from the traditional Revenue Per Minute tariff model to a service subscription model based on ARPU.