NEW DELHI: Warned over growing imports of Chinese tyres in the country, a top official of Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said the situation was jeopardising the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ campaign.

“Chinese products were earlier marginally impactive on truck-bus radials. But, last year, Chinese imports grew by 70 per cent and so far, it has grown 40 per cent this year,” said Apollo Tyres, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Satish Sharma.

Giving out statistics, he said, “The truck-bus radial tyre industry is around four lakh tyres a month. We (Apollo Tyres), sell about one lakh tyres. Whereas, it is 1.50 lakh units a month in case of Chinese tyres”.

Sharma, who is also the Vice Chairman, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), representing the tyre industry, said a representation had been made to the government in this regard.

“After two years of following it up with the government they (Government) have accepted the plea for Anti Dumping Duty in May 2016. They have started the process. But it is a long process”, he said.

“Why we should open the market that is predatory to domestic players. Prime Minister’s vision is Make in India. But, I see that vision getting jeopardised. I am ready to compete with local manufacturers (not with Chinese imports).” he said.

Responding to a query, he said, the biggest dilemma facing the industry is Chinese imports and there is nothing that any manufacturer can do about it. He said that now competition is not limited between three and four tyre manufacturing companies.

