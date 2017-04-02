Home Business

Turnover of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited soars to all-time-high

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has achieved the highest ever turnover of Rs 17,406 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2017.

Published: 02nd April 2017 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2017 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has achieved the highest ever turnover of Rs 17,406 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2017.

“It is business as usual for us with the company doing well on expected lines. We also contributed around Rs 800 crore to the government exchequer by way of interim dividend. This is in addition to Rs 162 crore paid to the government as dividend tax. The profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3,294 crore,” said HAL Chairman and Managing Director T Suvarna Raju.

The company expects ‘Excellent’ MoU rating for the FY 2016-17 from the government as it has met all the relevant parameters related to its performance.

HAL’s total sales for the year 2015-16 stood at Rs 16,736 crore and the PBT was at Rs 3 288 crore, according to release issued by HAL.

Some of the highlights of the FY 2016-17 included production of 12 Su-30 MkI aircraft in Phase-IV, 24 ALH, overhauling of 197 aircraft / helicopters, 473 engines and production of 178 new aero-structures.

The company received orders worth Rs  21,000 crore that included 12 Do-228 aircraft for the Indian Navy, 32 ALH for the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard and AL-31 FP engines for Su 30 MkI.

The year also witnessed maiden flight of HTT-40 and LUH in addition to carriage trials of LCA with fixed air to air refuelling probe, a release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp