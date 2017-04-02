Turnover of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited soars to all-time-high

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has achieved the highest ever turnover of Rs 17,406 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2017.

“It is business as usual for us with the company doing well on expected lines. We also contributed around Rs 800 crore to the government exchequer by way of interim dividend. This is in addition to Rs 162 crore paid to the government as dividend tax. The profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3,294 crore,” said HAL Chairman and Managing Director T Suvarna Raju.

The company expects ‘Excellent’ MoU rating for the FY 2016-17 from the government as it has met all the relevant parameters related to its performance.

HAL’s total sales for the year 2015-16 stood at Rs 16,736 crore and the PBT was at Rs 3 288 crore, according to release issued by HAL.

Some of the highlights of the FY 2016-17 included production of 12 Su-30 MkI aircraft in Phase-IV, 24 ALH, overhauling of 197 aircraft / helicopters, 473 engines and production of 178 new aero-structures.

The company received orders worth Rs 21,000 crore that included 12 Do-228 aircraft for the Indian Navy, 32 ALH for the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard and AL-31 FP engines for Su 30 MkI.

The year also witnessed maiden flight of HTT-40 and LUH in addition to carriage trials of LCA with fixed air to air refuelling probe, a release said.