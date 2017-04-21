Mahindra KUV100 crosses 50,000 cumulative sales milestone

Home Business

The company says the vehicle combines the appeal of an SUV and practicality of a compact car.

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra (File | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today said its compact SUV KUV100 has crossed the 50,000 units sales milestone, since its launch in January last year.     

Launched in a highly competitive segment, the KUV100 has made its presence felt with 50,288 units being sold till date, M&M said in a statement.     

"We would like to thank our customers for their support in achieving this milestone for the KUV100. The KUV100 has created an all-new SUV segment in the price range of Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh," M&M President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said.     

The vehicle combines the appeal of an SUV and practicality of a compact car, making it a compelling value proposition for buyers, he added.     

"The recent introduction of the new look dual tone KUV100 has also resonated well with our customers and going forward, I am sure that the KUV100 will continue to scale new heights," Wadhera said.   

In recent times, there has been a readjustment happening in the Indian passenger vehicle market with demand for utility vehicles, that includes SUVs, rising at a much faster rate ahead of conventional cars.   

Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and models from Mahindra like Scorpio, TUV100 and KUV100 are among the bestsellers in the SUV segment.

Mahindra & Mahindra SUV KUV100 sales

