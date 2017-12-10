Home Business

Market course to depend on Gujarat poll cues, macro data

Domestic stock market will look up to a range of factors like Gujarat polls, industrial production and inflation numbers as well as automobile sales data to decide its course this week.

Published: 10th December 2017 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2017 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex (File | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic stock market will look up to a range of factors like Gujarat polls, industrial production and inflation numbers as well as automobile sales data to decide its course this week, according to experts.

With the voting for 89 seats in the first phase of the assembly elections in Gujarat over on December 9, the market will be waiting for the second round of polling in 93 constituencies to be held on December 14.

The counting of votes will take place on December 18.

Geojit Financial Services Chief Market Strategist Anand James said, "... investors would also prefer clarity from Gujarat elections before strengthening their bets." Among others, the announcement of automobile sales data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) would be in focus.

According to Epic Research CEO Mustafa Nadeem, automobile space will continue to perform well as the year-end sale will increase the sales and further news of hike in prices in the coming month will improve the margins.

Besides, the industrial output data and inflation numbers will set the tone for the domestic equities during the week.

"India's industrial production which was at 3.8 percent and manufacturing production which was at 3.4 percent will be released and crucial to watch as the revival seen in numbers need to be maintained or it was a one-off event.

"Inflation which was at 3.59 percent, highest in last few months but around comfortable levels will also be eyed," Nadeem said.

Last week, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel, had kept the policy rate unchanged at 6 percent on expected lines but raised the inflation forecast for the remainder of the fiscal to 4.3-4.7 percent.

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 417.36 points, or 1.27 percent, while the Nifty advanced 143.85 points, or 1.42 percent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GUJARAT POLLS MARKET INFLATION STOCK MARKET

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp