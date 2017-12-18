Toyota to introduce its battery electric vehicles in India through 2020s

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Global automobile major Toyota aims to introduce its new range of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in India and other key markets through the 2020s.



According to an official statement released on Monday, the global automobile giant plans to popularise electrified vehicles for the decade 2020-2030.



"Toyota's electrified vehicle strategy centers on a significant acceleration in the development and launch plans of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs)," the statement said.



"Toyota will accelerate the popularisation of BEVs with more than 10 BEV models to be available worldwide by the early 2020s, starting in China, before entering other markets, the gradual introduction to Japan, India, United States and Europe is expected."



As per the company's plans, by around 2030, Toyota aims to have sales of more than 5.5 million electrified vehicles, including more than 1 million zero-emission vehicles (BEVs, FCEVs).



Additionally, by around 2025, every model in the Toyota and Lexus line-up around the world will be available either as a dedicated electrified model or have an electrified option.



"This will be achieved by increasing the number of dedicated HEV, PHEV, BEV, and FCEV models and by generalizing the availability of HEV, PHEV and/or BEV options to all its models," the company said in a statement.



"As a result, the number of models developed without an electrified version will be zero."

