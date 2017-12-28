NEW DELHI: The government today said it will give a fresh thrust to e-mobility in public transport through the extension of FAME scheme till March 31, 2018.

In a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Babul Supriyo said financial incentives will be given in purchase of electric buses, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and in setting up charging infrastructure for public transport.

The first phase of the FAME scheme, which was initially for a period of two years commencing from April 1, 2015 has been extended till March 31, 2018.

"In the extended period of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric vehicles in India (FAME scheme), the Department of Heavy Industries has decided to give a fresh thrust to e-mobility in public transport," Supriyo said.

Accordingly, an expression of interest has been issued calling for proposals from state governments for providing a concerted push to e-mobility, he added.

"Financial incentives for purchase of electric buses, three wheelers and four wheelers and for setting up charging infrastructure for public transport and shared mobility will be given from the scheme under this special thrust," the minister said.

In a separate reply, Supriyo said that till November 30, 2017, the government has extended demand incentives to 1,63,997 hybrid/electric vehicles under FAME India Scheme.

Besides, the minister said that there is no proposal under consideration in his ministry for the country to have all electric vehicles by 2030.