BENGALURU: Goods and services tax (GST) could create additional jobs in taxation, accounting, software and other back-end processes. HR experts foresee a positive impact on the job market once the new law comes into effect.

Sidharth Agarwal, co-founder Spectrum, expects GST to create around one lakh additional jobs during the initial phase of implementation. This number could go up as the ecosystem related to GST solutions matures, he said.

Once the GST ecosystem develops, the impact will be seen on job opportunities at all levels including entry level. This is a good move which will go a long way in furthering economic growth and job creation said Arpit Prakash Mathur, co-founder, KaamKaaj.com.

Most industries are likely to see fresh investments and this could create more demand. Hence, in the medium to long term, it is positive as it is likely to improve the business clientele and increase investments by not only Indian firms but even the multinationals, said Ronesh Puri, managing director, Executive Access.

Some estimates show the rise in jobs would be over 10 per cent across industries and that has always been a welcome change, said Dinesh Goel, co-founder and CEO, Aasaanjobs.com.