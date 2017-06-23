NEW DELHI: The government is likely to impose anti-dumping duty of up to USD 136.21 per tonne on import of a certain type of Chinese glass in a bid to protect domestic players from cheap imports.

Gujarat Borosil Ltd had filed an application with the Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) for investigation into import of 'textured toughened (tempered) coated and uncoated glass' from China.

The DGAD, under the commerce ministry, in its finding, has concluded that the product was dumped by China at below normal value, which has caused material injury to the domestic industry.

It has recommended "imposition of definitive anti-dumping duty" to remove the injury.

The suggested duty ranges between USD 52.85 and USD 136.21, according to a DGAD notification. While the DGAD recommends the duty, the finance ministry imposes the same.

Countries impose anti-dumping duties to ring-fence the domestic industry from any surge in below-cost imports.

India has also imposed similar duties on several other products, including steel, fabrics and chemicals.

These steps are taken to ensure fair trade and provide a level-playing field to the domestic companies.

They are not a measure to restrict import or cause an unjustified increase in cost of products.