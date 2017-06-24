HYDERABAD: Trent Hypermarket, a joint venture between Tata and Tesco, entered into the Hyderabad market on Friday, launching its first Star hypermarket store in the city.

Star Hyper, a multi-format retail outlet, spread over 22,000 sq ft has been set up in Hyderabad’s IT hub Gachibowli area. Trent has also laid up ambitious plans for Hyderabad city, as it wants to set up about 50 stores over the next two years.

“Hyderabad is the second southern market that we have ventured into after Bengaluru. It is in line with our strategy to focus and expand in strategic markets. We see huge potential in Hyderabad and we are aiming to set up 50 stores over the next two to three years. We have been growing at 25 to 30 percent Y-O-Y and with sector looking positive, we are focusing on increasing our store count,” said Jamshed Daboo, MD of

Trent Hypermarket

Trent Hypermarket operates about 42 stores across Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as of now.

The company sees the majority of its upcoming stores positioned in the 8,000 to 10,000 sq ft category under which Star Market operates. According to Daboo, these stores are expected to be the growth drivers.

For each Star Market store, which entails an investment of around Rs 3-4 crore, the distribution centre requires an investment of up to Rs 25 crore. The firm has identified a 70,000 sq ft space for its distribution centre that will cater to the Hyderabad market. It already has two other distribution centres that cater to the Bengaluru and Mumbai-Pune regions.