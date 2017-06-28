Govt raises allowances for its employees, pensioners
By Reuters | Published: 28th June 2017
NEW DELHI:
NEW DELHI: The cabinet on Wednesday approved raising allowances of government employees and pensioners, a move that is expected to boost consumer demand but strain public finances.
The one-off increase, to be effective from July 1, is estimated to cost the federal exchequer 307.4 billion rupees ($4.76 billion) per annum, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
While higher allowances will benefit millions of public sector workers, they are expected to fuel demand-driven price pressures, posing an upside risk to the Reserve Bank of India's inflation projections.