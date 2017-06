Monsanto produced PCBs for decades while hiding what they knew about the toxic chemicals' harm to humans and the environment, said Washington state's Attorney General. (File Photo | Reuters)

U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG, reported a 17.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its soybean seed business.

Net income attributable to Monsanto rose to $843 million, or $1.90 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, from $717 million, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose nearly 1 percent to $4.23 billion.