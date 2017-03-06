Home Business

Government actively studying proposal for FDI in non-food items

An indication to this effect was given by Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal after her meeting with ministers from different states to chalk out plans.

Published: 06th March 2017 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2017 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

India allows 51 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail while there is no cap in single brand retail. AP File Photo for represenataional purpose)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The government is actively considering a proposal to allow FDI in non-food items, along with food products, under the multi-brand retail policy and a decision may be taken ahead of the mega world food event here in November.

An indication to this effect was given by Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal after her meeting with ministers from different states to chalk out plans for the 3-day event starting November 3.

Badal said investors from several countries have demanded that they be allowed to sell non-food items along with food products processed and manufactured in India under the multi-brand FDI policy.

"I have placed their suggestions before the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) and a Cabinet decision is required," she told reporters.

The minister said the government aims to address all issues concerning packaging, processing and marketing to ensure farmers get better prices and check post harvest wastage, which runs into thousands of crores annually.

Asked by when the decision on FDI in the non-food segment could be taken, Badal replied: "I think before the mega World Food India event in November, this will be done."

India allows 51 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail while there is no cap in single brand retail.

During the meeting, the Union and state ministers also discussed a draft model food processing policy to enhance farmers' income and reduce farm wastage.

The draft norms will be put up for public comments and a final policy is expected to be unveiled before the world food event scheduled to be held in Delhi.

The government is keen to bring out the policy with an aim to project India as the most preferred investment destination for the employment oriented agri-business and food processing.

Replying to allegations of cancelling of a food park in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, Badal said the project, sanctioned in 2008, was cancelled a long ago.

She said the project, which falls in the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, was to be completed in two years, but till 2014, not a single "brick was laid".

 "Just before 2014 elections, a foundation stone for the park was laid. It was to mislead people," she added.

She further said Gandhi was free to submit a fresh proposal for setting up a food park in his constituency. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FDI non-food items

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp