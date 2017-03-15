Centre hikes Dearness Allowance by 2 percent effective January 1, 2017

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre today increased dearness allowance and dearness relief to 4 per cent from the existing 2 per cent from January 1, 2017, benefiting 48.85 lakh employees and 55.51 lakh pensioners.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the release of an additional installment of dearness allowance to central government employees and dearness relief to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2017," an official statement said.

The DA/DR has been increased by 2 per cent over the existing rate of 2 per cent of the basic pay/pension to compensate for price rise and it is in accordance with the accepted formula based on the recommendation of the seventh pay commission, the statement said. This hike in DA/DR will benefit 48.85 lakh central government employees and 55.51 lakh pensioners, it said.

The statement said that the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both dearness allowance and dearness relief would be Rs 5,857.28 crore per annum and Rs 6,833.50 crore in the Financial Year 2017-18 (for a period of 14 months from January, 2017 to February, 2018).

The hike in the DA/DR is as per the agreed methodology of taking average of Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers for the past 12 months. The Confederation of Central Government Employees had termed it as a meagre hike in view of actual rise in cost of living index saying the CPI-IW was far from reality. The union had also said that there was a lot of variation in the rates of price rise of commodities by Ministry of Agriculture and CPI-IW.