Home Business

YES Bank chooses 12 startups for fintech business

Continuing its engagement, YES Bank selected 12 startups for its fintech business accelerator programme.

Published: 18th March 2017 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2017 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing its engagement, YES Bank selected 12 startups for its fintech business accelerator programme. SoCash, Signzy, Rupeeseed, Redcarpet, R1mo, Paykey, Numberz, Morph.Ai, FRS Labs, Click and Pay, Authme, Anytime Loan are the 12 startups selected by YES Bank.  

These startups have been working on fintech transactions, lending, cyber security, risk intelligence, big data, analytics and other segments. They were selected by screening through 753 applications from 18 countries.

“These fintech startups, which have been recognised as disruptors and innovation leaders in their domains, will go through a 15 week program, where they can work with YES Bank. Mentoring from industry experts on creating scalable businesses from their innovative products will be provided. Besides mentoring and hand holding, these startups will also have access to funding and a supporting eco-system. Our intention to support these startups is not to fund them or acquire equity in them, but to support development of innovative solutions in fintech space. However we will use the products developed by these startups depending upon the need,” said Rana Kapoor, MD and CEO of YES Bank.

The bank already has a Head Startup programme aimed exclusively at startups. Under this, banks provide all the solutions needed for startups and more than 100 startups are part of it.

YES Bank has joined hands with Hyderabad-based startup incubator T Hub, speed scaling platform for startups Anthil for this fintech business accelerator program.

These fintech startups selected under the programme will have access to YES Bank’s more than two million retail, 10,000  small and medium entreprise and 5,000-plus corporate customers.
Funding up to $1 million has also been allocated without any upfront equity commitment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to G. V. Prakash Kumar's 'Sarvam Thaala Mayam'
Gallery
As Silambarasan (aka) STR turns 36, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the talented Kollywood star. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday STR: Check out some rare photos of the controversial star
A leopard attacks an Indian man in Lamba Pind area in Jalandhar on January 31, 2019. (Photo/ AFP)
Man-Animal conflict: Leopard keeps Jalandhar people on toes, strays into village
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp