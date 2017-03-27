NEW DELHI: Vedanta today said its board will this week consider payment of interim dividend to the shareholders of Cairn India following the merger of the oil firm with itself.

"In view of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order approving the merger scheme, the board will also consider payment of said interim dividend to the shareholders of Cairn India Ltd, who will become shareholders of the company pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between Cairn India Ltd and the company," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

The board will also consider interim dividend for the ongoing fiscal.

"The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the 'Board') will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017, to consider and approve the Interim Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-17," it said.

"Further, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Insider Trading Prohibition Policy – 2015 (Code), of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed from Tuesday, March 28, 2017 to Saturday, April 1, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all the specified persons defined in the Code," it added.