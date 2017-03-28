BENGALURU : Bengaluru-based educational start-up Jigsaw Academy on Monday announced its tie-up with the University of Chicago (UChicago). This integrated programme in data science and machine learning is aimed at upskilling India’s tech workforce.

This is UChicago’s first venture in the analytics education space in India wherein it will equip students with superior training required to solve real-life business problems through big data analysis as well as technical skills on machine learning platforms.

“With Jigsaw Academy’s industry expertise, we have launched a comprehensive program that equips the tech workers of tomorrow with the necessary skills to remain competitive and relevant in a dynamic industry environment,” said Rob Schnieders, senior associate dean, academic affairs, Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies, UChicago.

The current mantra for the IT industry is less hiring and more firing and the future of IT employees doesn’t seem to be too optimistic, which is why Jigsaw Academy is advising entry-level and mid-career professionals to get ahead of the curve instead with analytics.

The course targets mid-level employees and it will be available both online and offline, and will extend for a duration of nine months. The total fees will be $5,000. There are scholarships for those who cannot afford it but have potential.

“It is crucial for the tech workforce of today to acquire advanced proficiency in using state-of-the-art database development and software skills to support a variety of analytics applications,” said Gaurav Vohra, CEO and co-founder, Jigsaw Academy.