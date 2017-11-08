More work needed to widen renewables, solar: UNIDO official

By IANS

KOLKATA: Lauding India's renewables and solar photovoltaic (PV) programmes, UNIDO's India representative Rene van Berkel on Wednesday said more work is needed to bring everybody under the ambit of these iniatives.

"India has some interesting programs which are making good progress... renewable energy and solar PV programs are examples. Energy efficiency (initiatives) are quite innovative," the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) official told the media here.

"Focus (is) on very good work but it's not widespread... that everybody is doing it. So I think there is still more work needed to get everybody on the road to this," he said at the CII Green Industry Conclave.

Berkel drew attention to ensuring transition to technologies are followed through and necessary investments secured.

"The (step) to accelerate the transition to e-mobility to electric vehicles is quite forward looking in the international arena but it has to be followed through and (ensure) the investment is taking place and it's moving forward," he said.

With 8.8 GW of projected capacity addition (growth of 76 per cent over 2016) in 2017, India is set to become the third largest solar PV market, overtaking Japan, according to a report by solar energy consulting firm Bridge to India.