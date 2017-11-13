Home Business

New India Assurance shares fall on trading debut after USD 1.5 billion IPO

India has been enjoying a record year for IPOs with fund-raising so far crossing $11 billion. But high valuations have dampened post-listing share price gains.

Published: 13th November 2017 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2017 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

stock exchange, trade, sensex, nifty,

Representational Image. | Reuters File Photo

By Reuters

MUMBAI: State-run New India Assurance Co Ltd's shares fell as much as 10 percent on their trading debut on Monday after a $1.5 billion initial public offering (IPO), as market participants baulked over the insurer's high valuation.

The IPO of the country's biggest non-life insurer by premiums, which saw the government and company raise a combined 96 billion rupees ($1.47 billion), was subscribed 1.2 times the number of shares on offer, indicating low demand compared with other Indian IPOs this year.

India has been enjoying a record year for IPOs with fund-raising so far crossing $11 billion. But high valuations, especially in some recent big IPOs from insurers, have dampened post-listing share price gains.

New India's IPO was the second-biggest in the country this year after state-run General Insurance Corp's initial share sale raised $1.7 billion. New India is the second non-life insurer to go public after the listing of private-sector rival ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd earlier this year.

The IPO price valued New India at 76 times its earnings per share for the year ended March 2017, compared with ICICI Lombard's 48 times, Mumbai brokerage Angel Broking said in a pre-sale research note. New India's return on equity has lagged ICICI Lombard's in the last five years, the brokerage also said.

By 0520 GMT, New India shares were trading 8.4 percent lower at 732.25 rupees, compared with an IPO issue price of 800 rupees. The benchmark Nifty 50 share price index was down 0.4 percent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New India Assurance initial public offering shares stock exchange trading debut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp