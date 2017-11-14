Bata India second quarter net profit rises 24 per cent to Rs 43 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Footwear major Bata India today reported a 23.99 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 42.89 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.59 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Bata said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose 1.28 per cent to Rs 601.72 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 594.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

"As a result of continued focus on value added products and efficiencies in cost structure, net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 of Rs 42.9 crores has increased by 24 per cent over the corresponding period last year," the company said in a statement.

Its total expenses in the second quarter 2017-18 was at Rs 537.61 crore, down 1.12 per cent, as against Rs 543.71 crore.

Shares of Bata today settled at Rs 783.30 on BSE, down 0.68 per cent from previous close.