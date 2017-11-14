Home Business

Bata India second quarter net profit rises 24 per cent to Rs 43 crore

Footwear major Bata India today reported a 23.99 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 42.89 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Published: 14th November 2017 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2017 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Footwear major Bata India today reported a 23.99 per cent increase in its standalone net profit to Rs 42.89 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.59 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Bata said in a BSE filing.

Its total income rose 1.28 per cent to Rs 601.72 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 594.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

"As a result of continued focus on value added products and efficiencies in cost structure, net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 of Rs 42.9 crores has increased by 24 per cent over the corresponding period last year," the company said in a statement.

Its total expenses in the second quarter 2017-18 was at Rs 537.61 crore, down 1.12 per cent, as against Rs 543.71 crore.

Shares of Bata today settled at Rs 783.30 on BSE, down 0.68 per cent from previous close.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp