Home Business

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation keen on $2.5 billion Nepal power project after Chinese deal scrapped

Critics in Nepal say the project was handed to the Chinese company without any competitive bidding, which is required by law, and a parliamentary panel asked the Nepali government to scrap the deal.

Published: 17th November 2017 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2017 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd is interested in bidding for a $2.5 billion power project in Nepal, its chairman told Reuters, after Kathmandu cancelled a deal with China Gezhouba Group Corp.

"We have to send our team there and work out all the details, but would be interested in bidding for the project," Balraj Joshi said on Friday.

TAGS
India China Nepal NHPC National Hydroelectric Power Corporation 

