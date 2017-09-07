NEW DELHI: India's sugar output is expected at 25.1 million tonnes in the year beginning October, up 24.2 percent from the 2016/17 season, an industry source said on Thursday.

Higher output will help India, the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener, obviate import needs in the next season.

After letting mills import half a million tonnes of duty-free raw sugar this year, the government is soon expected to allow imports of another 200,000 tonnes at an import duty of 25 percent.