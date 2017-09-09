CHENNAI: India’s automakers are lining up a slew of new launches, offers, and discounts up to as much as Rs 71,000 for the upcoming festival season.

Having taken hits to volumes over the last year following demonetisation and the GST rollout, the fast approaching festive season is the time for most manufacturers to clock those extra volumes.

Dealers of several automakers have already begun offering substantial discounts, with estimates pegging discounting at 5-10 per cent higher than last year. Models of market-leader Maruti Suzuki India are being sold at cash discounts of around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for the Alto and WagonR, and up to Rs 20,000 for the Swift and Celerio. Dealers are also adding on other perks like free insurance, exchange bonuses and employee benefits.

Maruti’s senior ED (M&S) R S Kalsi said that the firm is looking at solid sales during this festival season “... which is which is spread over next 3-4 months.” “Early trends suggest 16-17 per cent growth. Strong demand for existing models and new models is fuelling this growth. In addition, we will introduce a few limited editions to delight the customers... ,” he said.

Maruti’s rivals have not been left behind, especially since festive season sales account for nearly 30 per cent of volumes for the sector. Navratri and Durga Puja offers have been launched by dealers of carmakers like Hyundai, Honda and M&M.

Hyundai dealers said that discounts have been offered up to Rs 60,000 for the new Grand i10 and around Rs 55,000 for the Eon.

Mahindra & Mahindra models are being sold at discounts of around Rs 20,000 to Rs 65,000, while, Nissan is giving discounts ranging up to Rs 71,000, along with “assured gold coins”.

For two-wheeler makers, this festive season could be a high earning one, too. “For this festive season, TVS Motor Company has added interesting updates to our wide portfolio...retail finance schemes and ground activations are sure to find favour with our customers,” said Varghese M Thomas of TVS Motor Company.