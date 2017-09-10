COIMBATORE: In a bid to enhance its integrated farm practices, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) is looking to expand Jfarm, a model aimed at enhancing production and productivity in African countries.

According to TAFE Chairperson and CEO Mallika Srinivasan, there is good potential for agriculture in some African countries, with good yield, particularly organic agriculture and the company wants to expand its activities there. She was speaking to reporters after being conferred honorary doctorate at the convocation of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for her contributions to global agriculture and machinery business.

Jfarm has, so far, been successfully implemented in Rajasthan, in a replication of the pioneering efforts of the initiative in Tamil Nadu. “It was beneficial to farmers of Rajasthan and subsequently to those from nearby states. We are in the process of setting up such facilities aimed at improving farm productivity and sustainable farming, leveraging relevant mechanisation in association with several countries in Africa,” she added.

TAFE has also established partnerships for skill training and development and piloting small farm sustainability programmes in Malawi, Tanzania and Rwanda. Besides, TAFE is also involved in developing multi purpose farmer centres across the African continent, Srinivasan said.

The farm equipment major is also focusing on organic farming, which is gaining momentum due to increasing health consciousness among people, with Srinivasan saying that there is more demand for organic produce.