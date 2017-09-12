NEW DELHI: Commercial vehicle maker Force Motors today said it has tied up with Rolls Royce Power Systems to set up a joint Venture to produce engines for multiple applications like railways and power generation.

Under the partnership, the Pune-based firm will set up a a dedicated manufacturing facility meeting the standards and specifications laid down by Rolls Royce at Chakan near Pune.

"It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that Rolls Royce Power Systems has decided to partner with Force Motors for manufacture of engines for their rail and power generation systems," Force Motors Managing Director Prasan Firodia said in a statement.

The joint venture will produce complete power generation systems including associated spare parts for Indian as well as global markets.

The company, however, did not share financial details.

Rolls Royce Power Systems portfolio includes high speed engines and propulsion systems for ships, power generation, heavy land, rail and defense vehicles.

The company has customers in more than 150 countries, including 400 airlines, 160 armed forces, 70 navies and more than 4,000 power and nuclear customers.

Force Motors is the only company in the world that produces engines for two of the leading European premium car makers Mercedes and BMW.

It also sells Traveller and the Trax vehicles, which are market leaders in their respective segments.